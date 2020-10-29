Legendary figure of Welsh and Lions rugby JJ Williams dies, aged 72

Wales and British & Irish Lions great JJ Williams has passed away at the age of 72.
One of the finest wings of his generation, Williams was at the heart of the Wales squad which claimed two Five Nations titles in 1976 and 1978 and also toured with the Lions twice.
The scorer of 12 tries in 30 caps for his country, it was in South Africa for the Lions in 1974 that Williams became a household name when he scored two tries in each of the second and third Tests to achieve ‘The Invincibles’ tag.
Four Five Nations titles followed up to the end of the decade with Wales as Williams’ status within Welsh sport soared.
After his retirement he went into punditry with the BBC, turning co-commentator on international and club rugby within Wales.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: “On behalf of the national squad, management and team, our thoughts and condolences go out to JJ’s family and friends.
“It always is poignant when you have a player of that ilk passing away. We’ll show our respects by wearing the black armbands.”
