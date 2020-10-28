Cardiff Blues prop Corey Domachowski traces family history back to great grandfather who escaped Auschwitz

COREY Domachowski is the form prop at Cardiff Blues, taking inspiration from his great grandfather’s remarkable Auschwitz survival story.

The 24-year-old loosehead, who recently reached 50 appearances for the Blues, took a trip through history during lockdown to trace his heritage and found an uplifting story which he is using to help his rugby.

“My great grandfather was Polish – that’s where my surname came from,” said Domachowski. “He was in Auschwitz and I’ve got a lot of information about him from my grandfather recently which I wasn’t aware of.

“It was quite remarkable really, an eye opener. He escaped from Auschwitz and came over and that’s when he met my great grandmother. His story has been a great inspiration for me and it’s why I’m here today.”

The former Wales U20 Six Nations Grand Slam winner said: “I’ve been working hard over the last 18 months to better my game and it’s been nice to have the opportunities.”

Domachowski became a father to daughter Mia last year which has given him new focus.

“Ever since my daughter was born it’s given me a kick up the backside,” he said. “When I was in the academy I was one of those players who was just happy to be where I was.

“I probably could have worked a bit harder and I realised that when the baby came along. She gives me inspiration and that’s why I do it. It’s all for her.

“She’s definitely been a factor behind my improvements over the last 18 months and it was great to reach 50 caps for the Blues recently.”

Domachowski, who made his Blues debut age 19, added: “I had opportunities when I was quite young for a prop and I’ve built on it since. I think that I’m getting better but there’s still room for improvement and my aim is to keep getting better with each game.”

ALEX BYWATER

