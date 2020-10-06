Wales name 38-man squad for autumn internationals

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named seven uncapped players in his 38-man squad for Wales’ upcoming autumn internationals.

Two uncapped forwards are named in Ospreys hooker Sam Parry and Scarlets back-row Josh Macleod, whilst five uncapped backs are included in Callum Sheedy, Ioan Lloyd, Johnny Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Kieran Hardy.

Rugby World Cup squad members Tomas Francis, Rhys Patchell and Jonathan Davies, who all missed the Six Nations campaign earlier this year, return from injury.

Wales will kick off their autum schedule with a friendly in Paris against France to prepare for their rearranged Six Nations finale against Scotland at Parc y Scarlets.

Pivac’s squad will then take part in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup, kicking the tournament off on Friday, November 13 against Ireland in Dublin before fixtures against Georgia and England, as well as the tournament’s play-off final on December 5.

“We are looking forward to getting back to international rugby and getting the squad together again,” said Pivac in announcing the squad.

“This campaign is hugely important looking to the future and long term to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

“We kick off the campaign with a game against France which will help prepare us for the re-arranged Six Nations match versus Scotland which is an important game and important we get a good performance from.

“We then go into the Autumn Nations Cup which is an exciting tournament and a great opportunity for us. It is a chance for us to continue developing our game, give opportunities to players and test them at this level. It is ideal preparation for the all-important 2021 Six Nations which will come around quickly after the ANC.”

