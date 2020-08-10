Levi Davis is London-bound after leaving Bath

Ealing Trailfinders and Levi Davis have agreed to terms on a two-year deal after the Bath winger left the Rec.

Davis, 22, is the latest signing in Ealing’s bold plans for the new Championship season that has already seen former Harlequins wing Charlie Walker and Worcester back Dean Hammond move to west London.

After signing a professional contract at Bath in December 2017, Davis made nine appearances for the Premiership club before being loaned out to Ealing last season.

And for director of rugby Ben Ward, Davis displayed the required talent to fulfil the club’s ambitions during his temporary stay at Vallis Way.

“Levi is a fantastic talent and we are thrilled that he has joined us again,” Ward said. “He is a natural finisher who knows his way to the try-line so he will be a brilliant addition to the back three.

“He fitted in really well with the group last time with his personality, so we’re all very pleased to have him back.”

An explosive winger, the former England U18s and U19s international started last season with three tries in three appearances for Bath and will now look to bring his try-scoring ability back to the Greene King IPA Championship.

“I’m massively excited to have signed for Ealing Trailfinders, I came here for a short loan spell and enjoyed the culture, the success and the quality of personnel,” Davis commented.

“It’s clear that the club have massive ambition so it made absolute sense to me as I have big ambition too.”

