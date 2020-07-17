Saracens lock in Maro Itoje with new long-term contract

England and Lions lock Maro Itoje has become the latest core member of Saracens’ squad to commit to a long-term deal.

Itoje, 25, follows countrymen Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and the Vunipola brothers in agreeing new terms to stay at the Championship-bound club.

Tipped to captain the Lions on their tour of South Africa in 2021, Itoje has stuck by the club he has made 119 appearances for in his career.

“I’m massively excited to be a part of this club,” Itoje said. “I’ve been part of Saracens since I was 14-years-old, and we’ve had some great memories.

“The culture at Saracens is second to none and I think that’s evident for everyone to see.

“I’m really looking forward to the future; the future is going to be brighter than our past. The future is in our hands and we have the power to shape our own destiny.”

Like teammates Alex Goode, Max Malins, Ben Earl and Jack Singleton, who took the option to head elsewhere on loan for the 2020-21 season, Itoje had been linked with a temporary move to Racing 92 in the Top 14.

But a combination of the homegrown emphasis presented by the Top 14’s JIFF rules and Racing’s signing of Wallabies international Kurtley Beale to a lucrative contract, made staying Saracens a more likely prospect.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall believes Itoje sets the example among the reigning Premiership champions.

Director of rugby Mark McCall said: “From his early days in our Academy, to being part of the club’s biggest moments, Maro has been a vital member of the Saracens project and we are thrilled he is committing to Saracens.

“On and off the field, Maro is a diligent, professional and thoughtful individual, who sets the example of what it means to use every opportunity you are given to improve. At 25, it is very exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future.”

🗞️ Saracens is delighted to confirm @maroitoje has committed himself to the club!#TogetherSaracens ⚫️🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) July 17, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged England, Maro Itoje, Saracens