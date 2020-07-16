England captain Owen Farrell commits long-term future to Saracens

England captain Owen Farrell has confirmed he will be staying at Saracens despite the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Fly-half Farrell has committed his ‘long-term future’ to the reigning Premiership champions, who had their relegation to the second tier made certain by a 75-point deduction for breaching the salary cap in January.

Uncertainty around the futures of Saracens’ England contingent has been rebutted by Jamie George, Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly all agreeing new terms at Allianz Park.

Farrell has spent his entire career at Saracens, making his debut in 2008, and revealed why he didn’t see his future anywhere else.

“The club means a lot to me,” Farrell said. “I’ve been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant.

“Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They’d do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I’m sure that will be the case going forward as well.”

The 28-year-old has claimed four Premiership titles and three European Cups in a silverware-laden decade at Saracens.

Director of rugby Mark McCall believes Farrell’s role has been integral to the team’s success.

“Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English rugby,” McCall said.

“His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen.

“Off the field he is a grounded family man, who cares deeply about the club and the people here. We are delighted he has committed his long-term future to Saracens.”

Farrell could reach the milestone of 200 club appearances when Saracens return to action in Round 14 of the Premiership against Bristol Bears.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Owen Farrell, Saracens