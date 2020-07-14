Ireland players agree 10 per cent wage cut for rest of 2020 with IRFU

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Rugby Players Ireland (RPI) have struck an agreement for players to take wage cut of 10 per cent for the remainder of 2020.

Those earning more than €25,000 (£22,600) will be subject to a reduced salary this year and will also see 10 per cent of their wages deferred for the same period in 2021.

Players earning up to €25,000 per year are not subject to the agreement.

Like the Premiership, the PRO14 is set to resume its 2019-20 season next month with the four Irish provinces of Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster returning to action.

Speaking after the completion of the agreement, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said: “Irish Rugby, like all sports organisations, businesses and society in general, has been severely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with major uncertainty continuing around our future financial income streams.

“The IRFU, the Provinces and clubs remain in a highly precarious financial situation, making it critically important that an agreement was reached on this matter.”

RPI chief executive Simon Keogh added: “Aware of the significant challenges facing not just rugby but the country as a whole as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe the agreement reached is reflective of our shared ambition to see rugby at all levels continue to thrive.

“We would like to acknowledge the good working relationship with the IRFU that has underpinned the process and will continue to contribute to Ireland’s on-field success.

“The players have already returned to work and are focused on preparing for the much-anticipated return to competitive rugby in August.”

