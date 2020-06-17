Sale Sharks become first Premiership club to make pay cuts permanent

Sale Sharks have issued a statement announcing they have agreed permanent pay cuts among all staff.

‘Every single person’ at the Premiership club has accepted a reduction to their salary according to Sale’s statement, which comes one week on from the league reaching a unanimous decision to reduce the salary cap for 2021-22.

Lines of division appeared to have been drawn between the RPA and Premiership clubs last week, with the players union slamming clubs for pressuring players and ‘personally attack players and their representatives’.

At Sale, at least, these events haven’t swayed the players into opposing the board’s desire to make immediate changes to their wage bill.

Critically, the permanent reduction in salary allows the club to keep their squad together for ‘three of four years, Sale say.

The Sale Sharks statement reads: “The club would like to show its full support of the unanimous decision by all 13 clubs to reduce the salary cap ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“This decision has been reached due to the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and Sale Sharks is committed to a collaborative approach, alongside the other stakeholders of Premiership Rugby, to ensure the long-term future and financial sustainability of professional rugby in England.

“The repercussions on the professional game could be catastrophic if a number of Premiership Rugby clubs can no longer operate.

“In order to navigate through these challenging times, Sale Sharks have had to have some difficult discussions to ensure the future of the club for its supporters, players and staff and we are very pleased to say that all of our players and staff share the club’s vision and ambition of a sustainable future.

“We are delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with every single player regarding amended terms to their contracts to facilitate this and that our squad will remain together for the next three or four years.

“The club would also like to thank all our non-playing team including commercial, coaching and medical staff, as they also have agreed pay cuts. Every single person at Sale Sharks has accepted a reduction and is contributing to getting Sale Sharks through these difficult times.

“We look forward to returning to action and completing the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season as soon as it is safe to do so.”

