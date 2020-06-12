RPA issues statement accusing Premiership of ‘lack of governance’

Relations between Premiership clubs and the RPA deteriorated further on Friday, with the players union accusing the league of a ‘lack of governance’.

As changes to the Premiership’s salary cap descends into a bitter tug of war between clubs eager to slash their expenditure and players wishing to have their voices heard and contracts honoured.

In a statement released not through Premiership Rugby but by the clubs themselves only to The Times, they vowed to no longer negotiate with the RPA on pay cuts and would discuss cutting their contributions to the union.

It continues an incendiary week in the Premiership which started on Monday with clubs voting to lower the salary cap threshold and reducing the marquee player allowance.

This move, together with a push to make players agree to have their 25 per cent pay cuts permanent, led RPA chairman Mark Lambert to claim they had been treated with ‘absolute disregard’ and deliver the threat of ‘significant legal action’ if the RPA and players were not properly consultated.

As clubs on Friday went as far to say they had a ‘growing concern’ that ‘ individuals are not receiving appropriate advice’ from the RPA, the union issued a statement addressing the claims.

The RPA statement for June 12 in full

The RPA statement reads: “In relation to the statement released by the Premiership clubs earlier today, the RPA is compelled to address the factually incorrect comments contained within and ensure that our members and all the game’s stakeholders, including supporters, are clear on the facts.

“Our response to the specific issues are below:

1. It is a sad day in the history of rugby that the game finds itself in this position. PRL and the clubs have decided to publicly criticise the RPA and, by doing so, personally attack players and their representatives. Throughout this crisis both the RPA and players have been open to a collaborative and positive solution to address the long-term financial viability of the game.

2. Our Players Board met on the 26th May to receive a formal proposal from PRL regarding the future of the game. In reality, the proposal was singularly for immediate and permanent pay cuts. Our Board voted unanimously against that proposal. To suggest there have been any other agreements in relation to permanent pay cuts is complete fabrication.

3. On the 22nd April, a non-disclosure agreement was sent to the RPA but categorically did not include any financial information and no deadline for response. To reiterate, at no point has the RPA been provided with any detailed financial information from PRL or the clubs. This NDA was not signed and could never be without RPA Players Board approval. As already stated above, our Board voted unanimously against immediate and permanent pay cuts.

4. PRL and their member clubs are fully aware that, at the same meeting, the Players Board unanimously voted for a counter proposal of independent mediation, chaired by a leading QC through Sports Resolutions. This counter proposal remains unanswered and is a resounding example of the players being open to a professional, collaborative and constructive dialogue to help address the future of the game. The offer remains on the table.

5. The changes to the Salary Cap as announced on Wednesday and the arbitrary June 18th deadline for contracts to be “existing” were passed with no consultation of players. That has led to a significant number of our members faced with immediate contractual decisions to make about their long-term futures in order to facilitate this change for the clubs. This approach exposes the lack of governance within the Premiership, as recently highlighted by Lord Myners’ independent review.

6. The RPA have never threatened strike action and would not recommend this as an appropriate course of action.

7. Regarding the welfare of players; PRL states that there is no intention to reduce Academy salaries of those players at the low end of the spectrum, however there is evidence that this has already happened at some clubs.

8. The RPA has acted, and will continue to act, in the best interests of our player membership and support their legal rights.

9. The players are a vital part of the game and deserve to be treated with respect, which is a key value of rugby. The current unreasonable approach that the clubs are taking will continue to cause substantial long-term damage to player and club relations going forward. The clubs statement ends with a call for mutual understanding and respect, both require reciprocation. Our offer of mediation remains open.”

