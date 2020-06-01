5 questions Bath and England flanker Sam Underhill answered

Bath and England flanker Sam Underhill answered our snapshot of questions after revealing to NICK CAIN how he had taken time to reflect on the World Cup final loss to South Africa.
He’s been great to play and train alongside at Bath. He is a great player from a learning perspective, and when it comes to a typical jackal-and-tackle – where he makes a tackle and wins a turn-over in the same action – he’s just the best that there is.
You don’t want to simply copy someone, but seeing it done in the way he does is very good for learning. François is a pretty laid back guy, who you learn from without noticing. He enjoys himself and strikes a good work-life balance.
It’s a privilege to play in the Six Nations, which is an awesome tournament, although it’s weird it being unfinished. It’s just a case of being patient.
He’s a phenomenally skilful player – probably the most skilful back rower out there. He’s such an intelligent player, and has so much knowledge and understanding of what’s required.
Being in another country, and being in a different rugby culture, is good for any player. I gained so much from being at the Ospreys. I was pretty nervous going in there with all the big names, but they were really welcoming and friendly, and my main memory of playing in Wales was of enjoying it.
I remember speaking to him about it, but although I was at Cardiff University doing an economics degree I didn’t play University rugby in Wales like he did (because I joined the Ospreys).
