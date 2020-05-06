Ex-Harlequins wing Charlie Walker opts for homecoming after stint with Zebre

LEICESTER Tigers are in the market for an English-qualified winger following the departure of England star Jonny May to his former club Gloucester next season.

The Tigers have been looking to see who is available to move to Welford Road, but we understand they have a limited budget which probably rules them out of the running to take Alex Lewington from Saracens, who they have been linked with over the last few days.

And it probably is why former Harlequins winger Charlie Walker, who has been playing for Zebre in Italy, is believed to have opted against a move to his hometown club.

Walker, 27, who has played for England U20 and Sevens, is likely to return to one of his other former clubs, Ealing Trailfinders where he had a spell on loan seven years ago.

Tigers recruitment chief Jan McGinity has had better luck in persuading Scotland centre Matt Scott to switch from Edinburgh. The 29-year-old has made only 20 appearances since returning to the club from Gloucester two years ago due to concussion problems.

NEIL FISSLER

