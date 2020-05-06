England prop Mako Vunipola let playing waiting game on Saracens future

The future of Mako Vunipola at Saracens is yet to be assured as he is waiting for the Covid-19 crises to subside before deciding to commit.

While star men Billy Vunipola, Jamie George and Elliot Daly have nailed their colours to the mast for a season in the Championship, Mako, Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje have still to confirm their intentions.

England prop Vunipola, whose partner gave birth to their second child 14 days ago, told TRP: “My brother has said he’s committed and Saracens have been good to us, but nothing’s really definite yet with the current climate we’re in.

“It’s a case of waiting to see what happens for the rest of this season. I’ve not had any conversations with Eddie Jones about next season in terms of what I need to be doing to play for England, for now it’s getting through this period and keeping on top of training.

“I’m lucky having a park around the corner to run in and I’ve got dumbbells to keep up my weights. It’s quite easy to lose your conditioning, especially someone like myself who finds it easy to check cupboards to see what might be in them to eat, but our S&C staff have been making sure I keep on top of things.”

Vunipola warns rugby’s authorities not to rush players back before the risk of Covid-19 transmission is eliminated. Premiership Rugby are keen to start playing by mid-July but Vunipola said: “As a prop who’s used to contact, I’ll be looking for assurances that it’s not a rushed decision to get some action out there.

“We want to play, but you need to be back in normal life a little bit more before we start full-on training and playing games. I wouldn’t want to go through another six weeks of lockdown because the virus started spreading again.”

With sons Joshua and Jacob keeping him occupied, Vunipola reflects on a “bizarre” nine months that has encompassed a World Cup campaign, the demise of Saracens over salary cap breaches and a truncated Six Nations during which he travelled to Tonga to visit a sick relative and was then caught up in a Covid-19 nightmare.

“Bizarre is the only word for it,” Vunipola said. “The World Cup journey was unbelievable and although losing the final was disappointing this virus situation makes you appreciate what you had. To beat New Zealand and get there was brilliant.

“It’s so hard to put your finger on what happened in the final. They were two completely different games and performances and maybe we allowed South Africa to start better and get on top, after which it was hard to get back and give ourselves a chance.

“There were too many things that went wrong for us that day, but we’re a team that pride ourselves on improving and you saw that during the Six Nations.

“To finish with really good wins against Ireland and Wales and get a Triple Crown was great – it puts us in a good position.”

England’s next steps will be taken in the knowledge that head coach Jones has signed a new deal to remain at the helm through to the 2023 World Cup.

Vunipola, 29, welcomes that, adding: “Stability is massive for us and as a player who’s worked with him since 2016, it’s great to have that continuity.

“We know how he works and where you stand with him, so you know he’s not going to stop pushing you really hard, which is great for us and England rugby.”

Competition: Mako Vunipola enjoys competing with Joe Marler for the starting spot in England’s front row. David Rogers/Getty Images

With Joe Marler’s ten-week ban for grabbing the testicles of Alun Wyn Jones now served, Vunipola said: “With Joe, not only have I always enjoyed the competition, but I enjoyed having him back in the group after his short retirement.”

“I’ve known Joe for a long time and even though we’re always competing for a spot, we’re great friends off the field. That will never change. He’s not just a great loosehead but a real character who brings energy.”

As he ponders his future, Vunipola is proud of the way Saracens reacted after returning from the World Cup to devastating news of swingeing sanctions.

He explained: “It wasn’t great coming back to that, but it showed our character in how we used our squad to get into the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

“We can’t do much about the Premiership and relegation but we’ve shown our fight and the way the guys stuck together and kept going was impressive.

“The squad will change now after the salary cap stuff, and rightly so, but the disappointment is that with the season being cut we won’t get to enjoy the last three or four months of the season together as a group.”

Vunipola hopes the extended rest will afford him a chance to complete a notable hat-trick by appearing on his third Lions tour in South Africa next year.

He added: “The two previous times I’ve been with the Lions have been the best tours of my career – I’d love the opportunity of taking on the world champions. It’s a huge challenge, but to be involved in three successful Lions’ series would be amazing.

“This break will benefit me and I want to put my hand up for selection.”

NEALE HARVEY

