Leicester Tigers release Jonah Holmes to allow Wales return

Leicester Tigers have announced they have released Jonah Holmes from the final year of his contract contract moments after confirming Matt Scott has signed.

As revealed in TRP on April 19, Holmes is the subject of interest from the Dragons having made his Wales debut in 2018.

The 27-year-old winger’s contract was set to enter its final year in the 2020-21 season. But Leicester have agreed to void it in order for Holmes to pursue earning a place within Wayne Pivac’s plans.

“We thank Jonah for what he has given to Tigers, on and off the pitch, during his three seasons with us in Leicester and we wish him all the best ahead of his next chapter,” Tigers director of rugby Geordan Murphy said.

“His progression in Leicester, since arriving from the Championship, to international has been well earned and, at his request, we have chosen not to stand in the way of Jonah’s move to Wales to further his Test career.”

Holmes follows England wing Jonny May out of the exit at Welford Road after agreeing a return to Gloucester for a second spell.

Tigers have added to their backline with the pending arrival of Edinburgh and Scotland centre Matt Scott.

It is with Gloucester who new signing Scott has previous Premiership experience, making 60 appearances for the Cherry and Whites between 2016 and 2018.

Murphy added: “Matt is an experienced international who will add vital depth to our squad from next season.

“His knowledge of the Premiership and English game is another positive element, as well as what we know he is capable of on the pitch and compliments the talented group we have at the club.

“Matt is the type of player we feel will fit in well in Leicester on the pitch with his tough, hard-working style and a strong, good character who will add to our club off the pitch as well, which is in important to what we are building at Tigers.”

