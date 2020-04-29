All Blacks great Dan Carter plots last hurrah

DAN CARTER could consider a move to the Premiership next season if his dreams of a move to the United States are dashed.

Carter, who celebrated his 38th birthday last month, is wanted in Major League Rugby by Rugby United New York.

He journeyed to Japan’s Top League following a three-year stint with Racing 92 in France, signing with the Kobelco Steelers in 2018.

A return the Top 14 for a second spell at Racing fell through in 2019, allowing Carter to stay on with Kobelco.

It has been suggested that the All Blacks legend could look for a deal in the Premiership if the move to the United States falls through.

Carter doesn’t appear to be ready to call time on his illustrious career but the chances of him playing in the Premiership are surely remote at best.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged All Blacks, Dan Carter, New Zealand