Wasps finalise their coaching team following Dai Young’s exit

Wasps have made Lee Blackett their permanent head coach following a successful spell on interim basis.

The Premiership club have restructured their coaching personnel after Dai Young left the club, initially on gardening leave in February.

Forwards coach Andy Titterall has left his role after almost two years and will be replaced by Richard Blaze.

Blaze, currently working with the England Women’s team, moved into coaching age groups for the RFU after retiring from playing.

The former Leicester Tigers lock joined Simon Middleton’s staff in September 2018 but will now leave to join Blackett’s selected backroom staff.

A 60-10 victory over Saracens lifted the gloom surrounding Wasps, who lied tenth in the Premiership standings at the time of Young’s departure.

Now lying fifth and just two points behind the play-off places, Blackett will lead the team when the season resumes and will also have Pete Atkinson join as head of performance.

“The last few months have been fantastic, and I can’t thank the coaches, players, staff and supporters enough for the support they’ve given me,” Blackett said.

“I’m really excited to have the chance to work with Pete and Richard as we prepare to get the team back playing again and hopefully deliver the success this club deserves.

“I’d also like to place on record my thanks to Andy for his time at Wasps. He’s a very popular member of the group and we wish him well in his next venture.”

