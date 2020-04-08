Japan’s Top League comes calling for Wales star Hadleigh Parkes

KOBE STEEL are leading a race to lure Wales international Hadleigh Parkes to Japan later this year.

The Kiwi-born centre, 32, has spent the last six years playing for the Scarlets after starting his career in his homeland with Auckland and the Blues.

Parkes, who also had a stint with the Kings in South African, can also play at fly-half and has been having talks about a November move.

Parkes, who celebrates his 33rd birthday in October, is set to make a decision about his future in the next few weeks after more talks with Kobe.

A move to the Top League could jeopardise the Scarlets back’s chances of receiving a call up to the British & Irish Lions for their tour of South Africa next summer.

Three-time tourist and fellow centre Will Greenwood picked the defensive leader of Wales’ backline at No.12 in his starting line-up to face the Boks, inside of England’s Manu Tuilagi in the midfield.

NEIL FISSLER