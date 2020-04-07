Nick Tompkins’ move away from Saracens hits problems

NICK TOMPKINS’ move to the Cardiff Blues next season appears to be on the brink of collapse after talks between the region and Saracens stalled.

The centre, who stood out for Wales during the Six Nations – particularly against England – was wanted by the Scarlets and the Blues.

The south-east Londoner, 25, opted to move to the Arms Park after talks with Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

But the Blues want him for two years whereas Saracens are willing to let him go for only 12 months.

The former England Saxons international has just penned a new long contract with Saracens whose relegation was finally confirmed last week.

Former England U20s man Tompkins, who joined Saracens seven years ago, will be having urgent conversations with both clubs to sort out the situation.

The Blues would also like to sign him on a permanent basis, offering a three-year deal but that offer has not been made formally.

The region have already signed Wales prop Rhys Carre from Saracens on a two-year contract as Blindside reported last week.

We understand that more talks are planned to try to iron out the centre’s future or he will be forced to play next season in the Championship.

That outcome would jeopardise his hopes of touring South Africa next summer with the British & Irish Lions.

Tompkins told TRP in earlier this month his move away “would only be for a year so I’d return as soon as Sarries came back up.”

