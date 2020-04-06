Exeter is a good place to be, says flanker Dave Ewers

Dave Ewers says his burning desire to win major trophies made his decision to stay at Exeter easy.

As revealed in the The Rugby Paper on April 5 bulldozing back rower Ewers – known as ‘Predator’ by his teammates – has become the latest Chiefs star to re-sign.

The length of his new ‘long term’ deal is undisclosed, but he follows key men Harry Williams, Ben Moon and Jack Maunder in recommitting his future to the club.

Ewers, who missed the 2017 Premiership final victory over Wasps due to injury, said: “The disappointment of missing that final and losing quite a few others is there for me and I wasn’t ready to leave this place without winning something big.

“Contract negotiations were a little easier because I’m fully fit and I’ve been able to show the coaches how much I wanted to be at the club and what I could offer.

“Last time, I was just coming off an ACL reconstruction and you’re fighting the tide, but I’m happy with how I’ve been playing and excited to see how far I can go.”

Having notched up 191 games since joining Chiefs in 2010, the Zimbabwean destroyer added: “I’m not considered one of the ‘Originals’ but I was with Chiefs in the Championship year and it’s been an honour to be here the whole time in the Premiership.

“It’s like being on a journey and it’s exciting to see how things are still changing at the club – for the better. It’s exciting to see how each year our squad keeps building and I still think there’s a lot of improvement in me. It’s a good place to be.”

