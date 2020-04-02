Unbeaten Caldy urge RFU to honour their promotion

Caldy director of rugby Gareth Davies said it would be “soul-destroying” if his side were not promoted to National League One.

Clubs are awaiting a decision from the RFU about promotion and relegation, set to be announced on Friday, April 3, after the season was ended by the lockdown due to the current health crisis.

Caldy are in a unique position among the top four tiers of English rugby having won National League 2 North with five rounds to go.

And the Wirral-based side’s coach has given his take on what should happen. Davies told TRP: “I’m not a decision maker but I know what I’d like to happen – we get sent up to National One like we deserve. We were already promoted before all of this happened.

“I compare us with Liverpool, who are two wins away from the Premier League title – they haven’t won the league yet but we have.

“I’d be really disappointed if any other decision was made because the lads have worked really hard.

“We had an exceptional season, one like I’ve never seen. It would be very disappointing if it was any other decision than us getting pushed up to National League One.”

Hull Ionians were relegated from National League One in Round 25, their six remaining games not enough to reach safety.

And Davies suggested it would be better for both sides if promotion and relegation took place.

“I try to look at it from others’ points of view and ask ‘would Hull want to spend another year there’ – I’m not sure,” he added.

“Having a season like they had, I’m not saying they’d repeat it but it’s pretty soul-destroying if it does happen.

“We also went through a fairly tough season last time. From both sides, we’re keen to play in National League One and my guess is a year in National League Two would probably do them the world of good, but I can’t speak for them.”

Caldy scored 1002 points as they surged to the Two North title, accumulating 119 league points but the early end to the season halted their winning run.

Davies said: “I think momentum’s huge in sport. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t play the last five games because we were aiming for 30 from 30.

“That was the goal from the start of the season. But we’ve won every game, so we can go into next season confident we can be successful doing what we do.”

WARREN MUGGLETON / Title Image: Mike Inkley

