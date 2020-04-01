Five Premiership clubs weighing up move for British & Irish Lion

LIONS back rower Ross Moriarty is at the centre of a three-nation tug of war after winning the appeal against his salary valuation with the Welsh Rugby Union.

Moriarty, 25, who is out of contract this summer with Dragons has been looked at by Leicester Tigers, Exeter Chiefs, Northampton Saints and Bath over the last couple of months.

While the flanker has also attracted the interest of big-spending French sides, Lyon, Montpellier and Toulon. But Wales boss Wayne Pivac has made it clear he wants him to stay in Principality.

The Dragons are keen to keep him at Rodney Parade, but now the Ospreys and the Blues are interested as the governing body will be picking up the tab for 80 per cent of his wages.

It is still possible that clubs in the Premiership and France, who have much bigger pockets, could outbid the Welsh regions and lure the St Helens-born Moriarty away from South Wales.

The former Gloucester star, who helped Wales finish fourth at the World Cup, is going to be carefully weighing up his options over the next few weeks before reaching a final decision.

NEIL FISSLER / Title Image: Getty Images

The latest edition of The Rugby Paper is only a few clicks away from being at your fingertips



Get the digital edition to access our extensive archive and relive the drama of the sport from years past

➡️https://t.co/JBInhKR2ES pic.twitter.com/FHMMYfWqZG — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) March 31, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged British & Irish Lions, Dragons, Gloucester, Ross Moriarty, Wales