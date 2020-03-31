‘There is something in the pipeline’ – Burns admits to frustation at Bath

Bath fly-half Freddie Burns has conceded his future almost certainly lies away from the Rec.

Almost three years on from coming home to Bath from Leicester Tigers, Burns has admitted his lack of game time this season has been a borderline nightmare.

First choice in his position under Todd Blackadder, the Kiwis departure and ascension of Stuart Hooper as director of rugby has seen Rhys Priestland supplant Burns as the regular wearer of the No.10 shirt.

Growing frustration and a contract which is set to expire this summer has led the 29-year-old to look elsewhere, saying Bath have not contacted his agent over renewing his deal.

“I have been the first to admit I have been extremely frustrated with the lack of game time,” Burns said, speaking to The Rugby Pod.

“I have felt this year I have been devalued as a player quite a lot in terms of not even getting an opportunity when the team was losing or playing badly.

“With regards to next year I have got something in the pipeline that is almost done and dusted; but as soon as this kicked off (the coronavirus outbreak) it suddenly put that into a bit of difficulty.

“Bath still haven’t spoken to me about whether they want to keep me or let me go.

“I guess from the lack of game time and the lack of communication the writing is on the wall for me.”

Earlier this month TRP reported on Burns’s status at Bath looking suspect, with a move to the Top 14 and Super Rugby a possibility.

Tagged Bath, Freddie Burns