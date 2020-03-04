Move away from the Premiership on the cards for Bath fly-half Freddie Burns

FREDDIE Burns is weighing up moving abroad after telling Bath he won’t be staying at the Rec next season.

Burns, 29, is out of contract at the end of the season, and his three-year stint at his home-town club after joining from Leicester Tigers is coming to an end.

The former England international, who won the last of his five caps against New Zealand in Hamilton six years ago, has offers from the Premiership.

Burns, who is currently seventh on the list of all-time Premiership points scorers list with 1,342, has been unhappy at the lack of playing time this season.

He interests Wasps, but TRP understands he is keen to experience playing abroad after spending the whole of his career in the Premiership since he started at Gloucester.

He has interest from Lyon who are also weighing up a move for Wasps former All Black fly-half Lima Sopoaga, who is appearing on the shopping list of Japanese clubs.

Burns, who has offers on the table from Super Rugby franchises as well as from Japan, is looking to decide on his future within the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Bath and Sale Sharks are locked in talks with Saracens to secure the release of England international Alex Lozowski.

It is understood that Saracens are holding out for a substantial fee for the utility back which is believed to be more than the £100,000 Bath paid Sale for England prospect Cameron Redpath.

NEIL FISSLER

