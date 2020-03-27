What is in Sunday’s edition of The Rugby Paper?

There may be no rugby to watch to watch but The Rugby Paper remains committed to bringing you leading articles with players and figures from within the sport.

Available on the newsstand or online as usual on Sunday, this week’s edition has more rugby coverage that any other.

Here is a look at what features:

PLAYER REVOLT:

The Rugby Paper has an explosive letter players are being asked to sign to combat the 25 per cent cut in their wages. It comes from one of the biggest clubs in the Premiership and spells trouble for administrators THE ROAD AHEAD FOR SARACENS: Nick Cain speaks in-depth to the club’s forwards coach Alex Sanderson about their impending relegation to the Championship and the break up of the squad

THE ROAD AHEAD FOR SARACENS:

TOMPKINS:

TOP 20 TRY-SAVING TACKLES:

TRP's WATCHLIST:

REFORMS:

GUSCOTT:

Q&A:

HEINZ:

THE HISTORY OF RUGBY:

CARL FEARNS:

