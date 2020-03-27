George Kruis supports 25 per cent pay cut administered by Saracens

England lock George Kruis has backed the 25 per cent pay cuts made by Saracens to maintain their financial security during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saracens aren’t alone in reducing pay packets by a quarter as one of the ten Premiership clubs to have done so, while even England head coach Eddie Jones has accepted the same measure to his £750,000 salary with the RFU.

The majority of clubs announced the news over the course of last weekend.

On Wednesday, it surfaced that a number of Premiership players had been left dismayed be the salary cuts and received legal advise from the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA).

As outright Championship leaders Newcastle Falcons placed all players and staff on furlough, a period of unpaid leave, on Thursday, the Guardian reported that the ‘entire’ Leicester Tigers squad were strongly considering rejecting the 25 per cent pay cut.

But for Kruis, who has played over 120 times in the Premiership, the reduction is something he views as ‘reasonable’.

“I can only speak for myself but we’re in an entertainment industry which is being hammered at the moment,” Kruis told Press Association.

“If we’re on a good wage and we’re complaining about 25 per cent, then I don’t think we’re realistic about the situation.

“A lot of people have taken a big hit, losing their jobs, and it’s affected the economy.

“Some people are doing an unbelievably good job around the nation during this crisis. I’m very humbled by the situation. I think 25 per cent is reasonable.”

After the shutdown of the Premiership season until at least April 24, pending further review, Kruis shared how its been encouraged for squad members to keep in touch through the monotony of their home training programmes.

“There’s plenty of comms, lots of heat flying back and forth, which is a good sign. Playstation use has gone up to make sure everyone is talking to each other,” Kruis added.

“We’re playing Call of Duty, so when we get half an hour we get together. There’s a group of eight or so – big enough to call it social bonding.

“Richard Barrington and Vincent Koch are the best, Will Skelton gives out the most heat. He’s a snake so you’ve got to watch out for him.”

