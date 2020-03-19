Saracens forward to move on loan to Premiership rival

NICK ISIEKWE is set to become the latest Saracens player to move out on loan when the club are playing in the Championship next season.

The England lock has been having talks with Saracens, where he has spent the last five seasons, about extending his current contract.

Isiekwe, 21, who won the last of his three Test caps against South Africa last summer, will be allowed to join Northampton Saints for next season once he completes the paperwork.

He has attracted the interest of a host of clubs including Gloucester and Harlequins, but Chris Boyd has tempted him to Franklin’s Gardens.

Saracens will already be loaning Gloucester Jack Singleton next season, and Bristol have signed up Ben Earl and Max Malin.

The futures of fellow first-team seniors Mako and Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Sean Maitland remains to be clarified.

While star full-back Alex Goode told The Rugby Paper in an interview last month he would like to finish his career as a Saracens player.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got two more years at Saracens and I’d like to finish my career here,” Goode told TRP’s Neale Harvey.

“Whether the club want me here next year or not is up to them to an extent but I love this club, it’s pretty much where I’ve always been and I’d rather stay for the long-term.”

“It is tricky at the same time because I’m very competitive.

“I’m not with England at the moment – I’m not saying that’s right or wrong – but Saracens have always been in semi-finals and finals and competing at the highest level in Europe, so those are massive games that I cherish and not having that next season is something I’m going to have to get to grips with.”

NEIL FISSLER

Tagged England, Nick Isiekwe, Northampton Saints, Saracens