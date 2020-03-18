Bath star could jump ship to fierce rivals Bristol Bears

BRISTOL are poised to make a move for Bath scrum-half Chris Cook who is set to be pushed out of the Rec by the imminent arrival of Ben Spencer from Saracens.

Former England U20 international Cook has spent the whole of his career at his home town club, which he joined in 2010, apart from short loan spells at London Welsh and Esher.

Cook, 28, is in his eleventh season at the Rec after putting pen to paper on a new contract in January 2019, but has found his chances harder to come by in the last two seasons.

He is likely to be surplus to requirements once Bath announce that 27-year-old Spencer is moving down to the West Country from the disgraced Premiership and European champions.

Meanwhile, Bath have issued advice to season ticket holders to say all suspended fixtures will be rescheduled with the strongest intentions.

The decision by Premiership Rugby to suspend the domestic season due to the coronavirus outbreak leaves fixtures against London Irish, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, and The Clash fixture against Wasps at Twickenham in limbo.

And while assuring fans that all purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled matches, Bath stated that no further tickets would be made available to buy.

Bath Rugby chief executive Tarquin McDonald said in a statement: “As a Club we are committed to the safety of our supporters, our players and our staff. In light of this unprecedented situation a number of our fixtures will now be postponed in line with the British Government and Premiership Rugby.

“We are continuing to put measures in place to deal with ongoing developments and are in frequent dialogue with Premiership Rugby and our fellow Clubs. We will continue to monitor the situation with the Government, Public Health England and the NHS and respond accordingly.

“Our priority continues to be to protect public health and support in delaying the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure our city, supporters, players and staff stay safe.

“You will undoubtedly have concerns for yourselves, friends and families at this uncertain time, and we ask you all to put your health and that of others first, following the advice provided by NHS and Public Health England and continue to be vigilant to the ever-changing situation.

“In the mean time please be patient with us as we confirm further information from Premiership Rugby. We will of course continue to keep you informed.”

NEIL FISSLER

