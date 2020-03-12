London Irish set to tie down star Ben Loader, but Porecki to leave

LONDON Irish are set for a major boost with highly-rated winger Ben Loader close to agreeing a new contract with the club.

Premiership rivals Gloucester, Northampton Saints and European Championships Saracens were all interested in signing the former England U20 international.

Loader, 21, who helped the Exiles win the Championship title last season, scoring 13 tries in 18 appearances, has caught the eye of England coach Eddie Jones this season.

He shone when Jones watched him in action for Irish against Leicester Tigers at the Madejski Stadium last November and has remained on his radar ever since.

Last week Loader was one of ten players it was revealed has been nominated for this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup Breakthrough Player Award.

Irish, who have seen a repeated exodus of top young talent over the last few years, were keen to keep Loader who is the elder brother of Reading FC striker Danny.

He has been locked in talks with the club over a new deal and is now putting the finishing touches to the agreement.

The news that Loader is on the verge of agreeing a new contract will be welcomed by Irish who are set to lose Australian hookers Dave Porecki and Saia Fainga’a this summer.

Porecki, who has spent the last four seasons with Irish after coming through the system at the New South Wales Waratahs, looks set to return to Australia.

NEIL FISSLER

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Ben Loader, Dave Porecki, London Irish