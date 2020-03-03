Mako Vunipola to miss England’s clash with Wales as prop self-isolates following flight via Hong Kong

Mako Vunipola is out of contention for England’s match with Wales after going into self-isolation as a precaution against coronavirus following his return from Tonga.

The prop missed England’s last match in the Six Nations against Ireland, as he tended to a family issue in Tonga.

Returning from Tonga this week, Vunipola’s long-haul flight had a stopover in Hong Kong where the outbreak of the coronavirus has led authorities to extend the closure of schools to April 20.

“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds,” an RFU spokesperson said.

“He is not sick but it is a precaution.”

Vunipola appeared set to play a part against Wales this week after being included in Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad, but the forward is now expected to self-isolate for a two-week period.

He has not attended the England camp this week, according to forwards coach Matt Proudfoot.

“Mako is not with us now,” Proudfoot said.

“He has got a medical issue so he won’t be available for the weekend. It is just something medical so he is out for the weekend.

“We were excited to have him back, he is a great presence and a very experienced player, but we have have great depth in our looseheads and they have been playing well.”

Vunipola’s absence comes at a critical time for England as they attempt to scupper France’s hopes of a first Six Nations title in ten years.

They face a Wales side reeling from a physical encounter with France which ended in a 27-23 defeat.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged England, Mako Vunipola