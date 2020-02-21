Jonathan Joseph on the wing for England, Daly to full-back

England head coach Eddie Jones has picked Jonathan Joseph on the wing in a reshuffle to his back three.

An unspecified injury to full-back George Furbank sees Elliot Daly revert to the No.15 shirt for the visit of Ireland in the Six Nations.

Joseph is preferred to Ollie Thorley for the vacant wing position, as England attempt to dash Ireland’s claim to a Triple Crown at Twickenham having beaten Scotland and Wales already.

Ben Youngs starts at scrum half with Willi Heinz named as a finisher. George Ford and captain Owen Farrell will play fly half and inside centre. Manu Tuilagi is named at outside centre, returning to the side after missing the Scotland match through injury.



In the front row Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are named with George Kruis and Maro Itoje in partnership in the second row.



Courtney Lawes is named at blindside flanker with Sam Underhill at openside and Tom Curry at number 8.



Charlie Ewels is named as a finisher alongside hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart and lock Joe Launchbury. Ben Earl, who made his England debut against Scotland is also named in the match day 23, as is Henry Slade who returns from injury.



Jones said: “We’ve had a really good training week with Thursday probably our best session of the Guinness Six Nations.



“Ireland are a very good team, extremely well-coached. They are a team we respect a lot. They will bring their usual physicality and under Andy Farrell they’ve opened up their game a little bit.



“They are a tactically smart team. Murray and Sexton, who have played 170 Tests between them, at nine and 10 will manage the game well. We’ve got to make sure we match their physicality and their emotion on the weekend.



“We trained at Twickenham Stadium in front of 10,000 fans last Friday and we can’t wait to get back out there in front of 80,000 people on Sunday.”

England v Ireland (Sunday, Twickenham Stadium, 3pm kick-off)

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonathan Joseph, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Charlie Ewels, 21 Ben Earls, 22 Willi Heinz, 23 Henry Slade

Ireland: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Johnny Sexton (capt), 9 Conor Murray; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 CJ Stander

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Devin Toner, 20 Caelan Doris, 21 John Cooney, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Keith Earls

