Emily Scarratt sets records as England keep up Six Nations defence

The Red Roses made it two wins from two in the 2020 Women’s Six Nations as they beat Scotland 0-53 at Murrayfield.

In defence of their Grand Slam last year, England secured a bonus-point win as they ran in seven tries in a game that was postponed for a day and moved to Edinburgh from Glasgow because of the impact of Storm Ciara.

England were ahead inside three minutes through Sarah Bern crashing over from short range, Emily Scarratt converting, before Scarratt added a simple penalty in the rain.

Scarratt turned provider when her looping miss pass allowed Jess Breach to race in for her 21st try in 12 Tests, before a stunning individual score from fellow wing Abby Dow who hit an excellent line on the halfway line and beat four defenders to score on the right wing.

England led 22-0 at the turn and it took three minutes into the second half to go over when Emily Scott danced through the defence to dot down, and she had her second shortly after when Zoe Harrison’s crossfield kick caused confusion and she reacted first.

Dow’s second, her 13th in 11 Tests, came from a well worked handling move to the right wing for her to slide over before a powerful five-metre scrum saw captain Sarah Hunter control it to the line to cross, Scarratt adding the extras.

And Claudia McDonald scored late on for an eighth Red Roses try with Scarratt sending over the conversion to see her become England women’s greatest ever points scorer.

Scotland, who had 13 players in their match day squad playing in Tyrrells Premier 15s, struggled with England’s powerful forward play and have now lost the last 22 meetings in a row with the Red Roses.

Loughborough Lightning centre Scarratt’s haul of 13 points during the game saw her surpass teammate Katy Daley-Mclean as England Women’s highest ever points scorer on 539.

It was another impressive performance for the World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year on top of her kicking game as she also assisted tries for Breach and Scott.

