What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?

Here’s what’s in TRP #594…

SIX NATIONS KICK-OFF: A big look ahead to England’s date with France in Paris

WALES v ITALY: Find out whether George North's shift at outside centre works for Wayne Pivac in his first competitive game in charge

IRELAND v SCOTLAND: Two sides looking to move on from underwhelming displays at the World Cup go head-to-head

WAYNE BARNES: How one of the game's great referees overcame the vitriol of 2007 Rugby World Cup

WOMEN's + U20s 6N: Reports from the U20 Six Nations as Alan Dickens takes charge of his first England match, plus Women's Six Nations preview with Simon Middleton

OPINION: Regular columnists Jeremy Guscott, Shane Williams, Nick Cain, Peter Jackson and Brendan Gallagher all pitch in with their expert views

RUGBY AFTER WW1: Brendan Gallagher tells the story of how combatants of land, sea and air stepped away from the conflict to play rugby in the Five Nations championship of 1920

EXTRA TIME: Plus Nick Easter, Jacques Vermeulen, Charles Ollivon and Chris Robshaw​​​​​​​

