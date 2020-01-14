Out-of-contract Alex Lozowski vows not to leave Saracens early

Saracens’ centre Alex Lozowski is urging the club’s players to rise above the salary cap scandal and show their class on the field.

Lozowski is out of contract at the end of the season and among a group of players whose future at the club is in doubt.

However, the 26-year-old views the situation as a chance to impress and has urged the club’s army of young guns to do likewise.

Jobs are under threat, but defiant Lozowski said: “We hear about it, we’ve all got phones and TVs and see it on the news, but from a players’ point of view it makes us more and more determined to show what we can do.

“It’s a different season with rotation happening a lot more and certain games being prioritised but that’s a massive chance for us to show our strength as a whole squad.

“We’ve got some amazing players coming through the academy – young guys who are going to get chances in the first team.

“It will show what good players we’ve got coming through. It’s about us as a group being positive and determined.”

Lozowski knows he may have to move on at the end of the season as the club, with Ed Griffiths now back as CEO, look to slash their wage bill to ensure compliance with the salary cap.

Lozowski said: “I’m contracted to the end of the season at least, so I’ve got to show why I deserve to be given a contract, whether it’s here or wherever.

“I’m comfortable with it, it’s what you sign up for on one or two-year contracts. They’re never massively long so you know you’ll be coming to the end after a while.

“While football contracts are much longer, everyone in rugby is aware it’s mostly shorter contracts.

“You’re always playing for something in terms of performance for your team or your own future.”

While a number of Saracens players, including Wales wing Liam Williams, are expected to move on in the coming weeks to lighten the wage bill, Lozowski is adamant he will not be one of them.

He added: “I don’t think I’ll be leaving before the end of the season – no way!

“With the nature of what’s happened, there’ll always be news flying around about players out of contract. I’ve been in the middle of enough rumour mills so I’ll just crack on with the rugby.”

NEALE HARVEY

