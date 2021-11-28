Hooper rejects claims that his staff face axe

By PAUL REES

STUART Hooper has dismissed a report that Bath’s coaches had a month to sort out what has been a mess of a season or face being sacked.

Bath remain at the foot of the table after eight straight defeats in which they conceded 32 tries and their one Premiership Cup outing saw them trounced at Gloucester when their line was crossed 11 times.

The poor start saw the club hire former Saracens chief executive Ed Griffiths as a consultant to look at the way the club was run and recommend changes.

One was to appoint a specialist defence coach immediately and interviews are being arrang...