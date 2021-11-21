Success of Ruiz puts refs in hot demand

JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

You’d be forgiven for thinking – especially after World Rugby’s sanction against Rassie Erasmus following his video rant after the First Lions Test and the more general outpouring of social media bile against individual referees when they make a decision one team’s fans don’t like – that relations between officials and teams was in freefall.

Erasmus apart, however, it’s all shouting at the TV via another medium. Referees and teams, on the whole, work well together. The former are keen enough to help out at the latter’s training sessions, the latter are ready...