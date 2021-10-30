Kidney takes heart in five tries

DECLAN Kidney urged his Irish to learn from their mistakes after they matched Bears in the try department but came up short on the scoreboard.

The director of rugby quickly focused on the London derby next week and said: “We have Saracens next and it is important to learn from the mistakes we made and not repeat them.

“The first ten minutes we were inside their 22 three times yet failed to score points. However, we still managed five tries against a good Bristol side and could have had a few more.

“It’s not that we didn’t front up. We definitely did. It’s just that you have to stay...