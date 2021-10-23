Matson: Marler yellow enough

TABAI Matson feels no further action should be taken against Joe Marler for the no-arms tackle on Tom de Glanville that earned the England prop a yellow card.

“Any time someone lands on their shoulder you have to look at it, but there was a lot of mitigation,” said Matson, Quins’ head coach.

“I felt the young fellow jumped a little bit into the challenge and Joe went low, looking like he was trying to wrap.

“I hope nothing further comes of it, but we want to make sure the game is safe and if it is scrutinised, it is scrutinised.”

Marler joins up with England for their training camp...