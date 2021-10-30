DREAM TEAM

LEWIS BOYCE, THE BATH AND FORMER LEEDS, HARLEQUINS AND ENGLAND U20s PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH AND AGAINST

1. Logovi’i Mulipola – Got a lot of respect for him. One time when I was carrying the ball for Quins he hit me with a tackle that left my head ringing. Can scrummage equally well on both sides. 2. Jack Walker – Samoan Motu Matu’u was close but I haven’t seen a more skilful hooker than ‘Wakka’ and he has improved massively on his set-piece. 3. Will Stuart – He’s my landlord and housemate, so I&#...