DUAL registration and loans are a two way street for clubs and an important part of player development, but tighter regulation is required.I recommend a maximum of six in any matchday squad. It should be for an agreed period of development and I’d suggest a minimum three months to a season. Also, a player can only go out to two teams in one season.If a contract is cancelled within the agreed period the returning player cannot play for his parent club for two weeks.Alan Stewart

