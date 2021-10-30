Amazon deal sells fans down river

I SEE that the Autumn Internationals are to be broadcast on Amazon Prime this year, instead of free-to-air. I’m able to afford the subscription (at least for this year), but I feel for the millions of fans who aren’t in the same position.I wonder if the “suits” in charge are fully aware of the situation. By not showing these games on terrestrial TV, rugby fans are being deprived of a terrific rugby spectacle. This must surely be detrimental to the development of our brilliant sport.How much money will rugby be worth when nobody cares?Michael Reay

