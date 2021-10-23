Ntamack at 12 with Jalibert 10 is the plan

JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

After this weekend’s Top 14 matches, Fabien Galthie’s chosen 42 will head to FFR’s spartan ‘Marcatraz’ headquarters for the pre-November internationals training camp.

There were no real surprises in Galthie’s selection. Even the nine uncapped players – Thierry Paiva, Thibaud Flament, Florent Vanverberghe, Florian Verhaeghe, Tani Vili, Donovan Taofifenua, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, and Romain Buros – have been on the selectors’ radar for some time.

Of those who missed out, La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bougarit may consider himself unlucky in the absence of...