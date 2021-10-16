Blackett gutted by lack of reward

WASPS coach Lee Blackett felt his side did not get the reward they deserved. “I am pretty gutted.Sometimes the amount of effort you put in, you don’t get the reward it deserves,” he said.“We conceded four tries but it didn’t feel that way.It felt like we defended really well which gave us opportunities to get in the opposition half. We just never seemed to get enough of the ball in the second half.“There was some really good fight from us close to the line. That’s probably the frustrating thing, but the effort I’ve just...