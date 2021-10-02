Davies states his case for new-look Wales

NEWS EXTRABy ALEX BYWATER

SEB Davies has told Wayne Pivac his ballplaying and handling ability can make him a standout figure for Wales against the giants of the southern hemisphere this autumn.Cardiff lock Davies has abandoned a brief dalliance with No.8 and hopes to become a key second row for region and country moving forward.The 25-year-old has nine Test caps – his last coming in November 2020. But with Cory Hill and Jake Ball having left Wales’ locking stocks light, Davies senses an opportunity.Standing 6ft 8in and weighing in at 18st 10lbs, Davies is very mobil...