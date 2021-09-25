Bath 13-20 Newcastle: Flying Falcons wings give Bath runaround

NEWCASTLE Falcons’ flying wing Adam Radwan left the Bath defence in his dust to lead his men to a stunning victory at the Rec.

The visitors shocked the capacity crowd with a firsthalf blitz as tries from Radwan, his wing colleague Iwan Stephens, and George McGuigan put Newcastle out of sight.

A last-minute Orlando Bailey penalty ensured Bath snatched a losing bonus point, but for the second year running they have lost their opening two Premiership fixtures.

Newcastle head coach Dave Walder said: “There’s not many players in the Premiership who are as fast as Adam (Radwan). His footwork is g...