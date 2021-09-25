Bath 13-20 Newcastle: Flying Falcons wings give Bath runaround

NEWCASTLE Falcons’ flying wing Adam Radwan left the Bath defence in his dust to lead his men to a stunning victory at the Rec.
The visitors shocked the capacity crowd with a firsthalf blitz as tries from Radwan, his wing colleague Iwan Stephens, and George McGuigan put Newcastle out of sight.
A last-minute Orlando Bailey penalty ensured Bath snatched a losing bonus point, but for the second year running they have lost their opening two Premiership fixtures.
Newcastle head coach Dave Walder said: “There’s not many players in the Premiership who are as fast as Adam (Radwan). His footwork is g...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login