Women’s team needs increased funding to compete

SHANE WILLIAMS

I REALLY hope this autumn can represent a clean slate for Wales women’s side.The team has had an awful time of it of late losing 12 games in a row. They’ve also gone through two head coaches in the last few years and seen player morale drop to an all-time low.It’s awful to see a Wales team of any kind going through this kind of run.The nation’s women’s side faces a real tough task because they are not professional. It means when they come up against teams who train and play full-time, the result is predictable. That sort of divide ...