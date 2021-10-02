Wayne has to nail key combos for World Cup

SHANE WILLIAMSWALES AND LIONS LEGEND

I WAS sat down watching Scrum V with a cup of tea last Sunday when Wayne Pivac made a surprise appearance on my TV. One of the comments he made in his interview got me thinking.Wayne said: “We’ve looked at about 50-odd players in the last two years so it’s time for us to nail down 40 to 45 players of which 33 will come from that group for the World Cup.”That is a statement which shows Wayne means business this autumn.He is absolutely right to have that approach. The pandemic has warped everyone’s sense of time...