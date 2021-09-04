Thomas was only inches away from immortality

RUGBY MATTERSBRENDAN GALLAGHER

ELSEWHERE in this edition we read of Horace Wyndham Thomas becoming the first rugby player of real note from Bridgend GS but there is so much more to say about the former chorister and athletics Blue who was rarely out of the headlines just before World War 1.Thomas became a cause celebre in 1912 when he starred in a surprise Cambridge win in the Varsity match – their first since 1905 – which inevitably sparked calls for his inclusion in the Wales team to play the touring Springboks.There was, however, a problem: the WRU had firmly stat...