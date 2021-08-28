Pre-season friendlies

Coventry ................60 Nottingham............10By CHRIS WEARMOUTHCOVENTRY put Nottingham to the sword in perfect conditions at Butts Park Arena.Cov’s intent was clear from the off, forwards and backs putting the ball through hands. And while the intent did not pay off in itself, it created the opportunities converted by front rowers Toby Trinder and Max Norey.With James Martin racing in from 40m and Evan Mitchell landing a conversion, Cov were firmly in control before Josh McNulty’s 30thminute yellow card.Cov made the visitors pay with three more tries before t...