Leinster face Bulls first up

CHAMPIONS Leinster welcome the Bulls in Round 1 of the new United Rugby Champiosnhip which kicks off on September 24. Dates for the final eight weeks of games are to be confirmed.Sides from the northern hemisphere will play two away games in South Africa each season, with these games being played back-to-back.There will be one division of 16 teams, with the top eight going into end-ofseason play-offs.There will also be four regional pools within the tournament with the quartet of Welsh regions, Irish provinces and South African sides each forming a nation-specific group, with the...