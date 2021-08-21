North Wales launch invasion of England

By ROB COLE

ROBIN Williams has joined the ever growing band of north Wales bred players moving into the Championship and beyond in the English game after signing for Bedford Blues.The 22-year-old second row, who switched from Caernarfon to RGC 1404, was unveiled this week as the latest recruit by former Wales international Mike Rayer, who is director of rugby at the Blues.After nearly 18 months without any meaningful rugby due to the lockdown, Williams is raring to go and could meet up with a number of former teammates throughout the season.Outside-half Billy McBryde and hooker Ge...