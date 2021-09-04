Rogge paved way for Olympic return

RUGBY MATTERSA weekly look at the game’s other talking pointsBRENDAN GALLAGHER

THE death earlier this week of former IOC president Jacques Rogge will rightly be mourned in rugby circles. It was the dapper Belgian orthopaedic surgeon who did more than any sports politician or administrator to pave the way for rugby’s return to the Olympic movement.The benefits of that are beginning to be clearly seen, most conspicuously in the focus it gives the Women’s game – witness the wonderful silver medal for Fiji’s Women in Tokyo.Rugby Sevens at the Youth O...